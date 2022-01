Operations Director of the Dobrobut medical network Vadym Shekman predicts a wave of incidence of the Omicron coronavirus strain in Ukraine in January-February.

He said this in an interview with the Ukrainian News Agency.

“I see what is happening in the United States, in England: on the one hand, a large number of cases, and on the other hand, the number of deaths around the world has fallen to the lowest level, if I am not mistaken, since the spring of 2020,” he said.

According to him, the virus is becoming more contagious and much less lethal, which is in line with the classical development scenario.

He also noted that if this trend continues, then a large number of people will get sick with covid, and now this is happening in America and Europe, Ukraine is belatedly in this process.

“I think that somewhere in January-February we will have a wave of Omicron, but it will be much less contagious, more infectious, and in general I want to believe that after that we will enter a situation where covid will be just a common seasonal disease, albeit with some complications," Shekman said.

He noted that this does not mean at all that one should not be vaccinated, since, according to him, the disease is much easier in vaccinated people than in unvaccinated people.

Shekman added that there is a very big hope that next year we will live normally.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health predicts a surge in the incidence of coronavirus in late January, with a peak in February.

Ukraine is introducing a booster dose against COVID-19 for people over 18 years of age, while Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will be given preference, regardless of which vaccine the person was previously vaccinated with.

Kuzin said that the introduction of an additional dose of the coronavirus vaccine does not extend the validity of the COVID certificate, while the booster dose increases it by 270 days.

In January, Ukraine introduced a booster dose against COVID-19 with Moderna or Pfizer vaccines for people over 60, six months after the second dose.

In late December, Ukraine introduced a booster dose against COVID-19 with Moderna or Pfizer vaccines for medical workers and staff of nursing homes.

The National Security and Defense Council predicts a wave of cases of the Omicron coronavirus strain in Ukraine in February.