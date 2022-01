Monetary Base Up 1.1% To UAH 662.499 Billion In December

In December 2021, according to the latest data of the National Bank of Ukraine, the monetary base that includes cash circulating beyond banks and reserves of the banks and other money increased by 1.1% to UAH 662.499 billion.

The National Bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2021, the monetary base rose by 11.2% from UAH 595.993 billion to UAH 662.499 billion.

In December, the monetary base increased by 5.8%, and in 2021, it rose from UAH 1,850.014 billion to UAH 2,072.399 billion.

The volume of cash in circulation in December, according to the NBU's latest data, increased by 5.6%, and in 2021, it rose from UAH 516.085 billion to UAH 549.513 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2021, according to the latest data of the National Bank of Ukraine, the monetary base that includes cash circulating beyond banks and reserves of the banks and other money increased by 0.2% to UAH 655.456 billion.

In 2020, the monetary base rose by 24.8% from UAH 477.491 billion.

In 2020, the amount of cash rose by 34.2% from UAH 384.366 billion year over year.

In 2019, the monetary base rose by 9.6% from UAH 435.798 billion year over year to UAH 477.491 billion.

In 2018, the monetary base rose by 9.2% from UAH 399.1 billion year over year.