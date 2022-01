Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary-general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), has condemned the cyber-attacks on Ukraine and promised that NATO and Ukraine will sign an agreement on enhanced cyber cooperation in the coming days.

This was announced in a statement on NATO’s website, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I strongly condemn the cyber-attacks on the Ukrainian Government," Stoltenberg is quoted as saying in the statement.

According to him, NATO has worked closely with Ukraine for years to help boost its cyber defenses.

NATO cyber experts in Brussels have been exchanging information with their Ukrainian counterparts on the current malicious cyber activities, Stoltenberg said.

“In the coming days, NATO and Ukraine will sign an agreement on enhanced cyber cooperation, including Ukrainian access to NATO’s malware information sharing platform,” he added.

According to him, NATO’s strong political and practical support for Ukraine will continue.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, hackers launched major attacks on Ukrainian government websites during the night of January 13-14.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, there was no leak of personal data as a result of the hacking of these government websites.

The State Special Communications and Information Protection Service, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the cyber police are investigating the hacking of the government websites, on which provocative messages were posted.