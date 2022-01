NSDC Refuses To Announce Which Businessmen Will Be First To Be Included In Register Of Oligarchs

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) refused to say which businessmen would be the first to be included in the register of oligarchs.

This is stated in the response of the National Security and Defense Council to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

The Agency asked the National Security and Defense Council for information on whether the register of oligarchs has already been created, whether the National Security and Defense Council is ready to launch it, and also when it will begin its work.

Also, Ukrainian News Agency requested information from the authority about the availability of a list of oligarchs who will be the first to be included in the relevant register.

The National Security and Defense Council did not provide an answer to these questions.

"In response to your questions regarding the implementation of the law of Ukraine "On the prevention of threats to national security associated with excessive influence of persons with significant economic and political weight in public life (oligarchs)", we remind you that this law, in accordance with Paragraph 1 of Article 11, enters into effective from the day following the day of its publication, and shall enter into force six months after the date of its entry into force.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov excludes the use of the register of oligarchs by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his political purposes.

Danilov said that businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi could be included in the register of oligarchs.