The State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), and cyberpolice are investigating a cyberattack on public authorities with placement of provocative messages.

The State Special Communication Service has said this in a statement.

It is also reported that the Diya mobile application is operating normally.

According to the State Special Communications Service, overnight into January 14, a hacker attack was carried out on a number of government websites.

A provocative message was posted on the main page of these sites.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) states that there was no breach of personal data due to a hacker attack on the websites of state authorities.

In order to prevent the attack from spreading to other resources, as well as to localize a technical problem, a number of government websites have been temporarily suspended.

A global hacker attack has been conducted on public authorities.

The Ministry of Education also reported that due to the global attack overnight into January 14, 2022, the official website of the Ministry of Education and Science is temporarily down.

