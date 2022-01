National Police Refuse To Say Whether Broadcast Of Svaty-7 Series On Sanctioned Russia-1 TV Channel Is Investi

The National Police declined to provide information on whether they were investigating, as part of criminal proceedings, the broadcast of the Svaty-7 TV series, which was filmed by Kvartal 95, on the sanctioned Russian state TV channel Russia-1.

This is stated in the response of the National Police to the inquiry of the Ukrainian News Agency.

The Agency asked the National Police for information about whether the relevant criminal proceedings were open, and if not, whether such a case would be initiated.

The National Police did not provide such information.

"We inform you that the Main Investigation Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine does not provide for and is carrying out generalizations of information regarding the commission of criminal offenses by individual business entities and their officials," the response says.

The directorate noted that the holder of the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations (URPI) is the Prosecutor General's Office, which provides information from the URPI in compliance with the Criminal Procedure Code and the Law "On Personal Data".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Security and Defense Council refused to say whether the Svaty-7 TV series, which was filmed by the Kvartal 95 company and is broadcasting on the Russia-1 TV channel, which fell under Ukrainian sanctions, will be banned.

The Prosecutor General's Office declares that there are no criminal proceedings for showing the Svaty-7 TV series " on the sanctioned Russia-1 TV channel.

The state TV channel Russia-1 will broadcast the new season of the Svaty TV series, in which one of the leading roles is played by the Russian actor Fyodor Dobronravov, who supported the annexation of Crimea by Russia.

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Inna Sovsun believes that the showing of the new season of the Kvartal 95 studio's TV series Svaty on the Russia-1 channel indicates that "money is more expensive than any principles, taking into account the interests of the state."