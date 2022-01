The Ministry of Digital Transformation has changed the procedure for creating an electronic signature in the Diia mobile application, removing the need to rotate the head in front of a camera.

This is indicated in a statement by the Ministry's press service on the Telegram channel.

Now, to use an electronic signature in the Diia, just go to the application, click Diia.Signature and blink your eyes.

The Ministry draws attention to the need to have a foreign travel passport or ID-card in the Diia in order to use an electronic signature.

At the end of December 2021, digital driver's licenses, vehicle registration certificates and student IDs in the Diia application were equated to paper ones.