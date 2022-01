Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov states that businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi may be included in the register of oligarchs.

He announced this in an interview with the Ukrainska Pravda online publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is written there (in the law). If a person falls under three criteria, then yes," Danilov said, answering a question from journalists whether Kolomoiskyi will be included in the register of oligarchs.

At the same time, Danilov urged to wait for the launch of the registry.

"Let's wait ... When you start preparing a dish, let's talk about our Ukrainian borscht, you don't eat onions separately, beets separately, and so on. It should be all together. But it is better that it also be infused," said the NSDC secretary.

According to him, if something is unclear about the NSDC oligarchs, the council will turn to the relevant authorities for an interpretation.

"If something is not clear to us, I told you that we do not consider ourselves people who know everything. We must apply to the appropriate authorities, which must give appropriate interpretations. We do not hesitate to contact the relevant institutions that exist in our country, so that they give their conclusions on this or that issue, as they see it," Danilov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Danilov said that there are more than 13 oligarchs in Ukraine, but did not give their names.

The law on oligarchs will come into force on May 7.

The NSDC has developed and launched a system for monitoring the life of oligarchs.

