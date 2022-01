Two suspects were sentenced to death, another two to life imprisonment and eight others to at least 10 years in prison for cross-border drug smuggling by a court in Fuzhou, capital of east China's Fujian Province, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

The 12 individuals led a ring that first arranged fishermen to transport drugs from Southeast Asia by sea and then sold the drugs in China's Taiwan region. The sentences have been recently announced by the Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court.

In December 2020, a task force under the guidance of the China Coast Guard captured 20 suspects with one ship and over 400 kg of methamphetamine in Fuzhou City and waters off the Zhongsha Islands in the South China Sea.

Aside from the 12 chief perpetrators, other suspects have been punished by law for money laundering and other crimes.