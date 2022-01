MP Hetmantsev Assures That Tax Service Until February Will Not Fine Individual Entrepreneurs Who Have Not Regi

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, chairperson of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev assures that the State Tax Service will not fine individual entrepreneurs of 2-4 groups until the end of January who have not registered a cash register.

He announced this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"Any violations by the individual entrepreneurs associated with a non-working cash register during this period will not be prosecuted in any way ... We have an agreement with the Tax Service that until the end of January, in any case, there will be no fines for this," he said.

According to him, the only fine that is set for software cash registers is a fine for not issuing a check.

The MP said that the Tax Service is not currently checking the individual entrepreneurs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from January 1, 2022, the mandatory application of cash registers was introduced for individual entrepreneurs who are payers of the single tax of the 2-4 groups and whose income during the calendar year does not exceed the maximum income established for the first group of payers of the single tax, except for those operating in areas with significant risks of tax evasion.

