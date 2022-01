NSDC Ready To Consider Possible Sanctions Against Poroshenko

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) is ready to consider documents on possible sanctions against former President Petro Poroshenko.

NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danylov said this in an interview for the Ukrainska Pravda online media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, The NBU is working on those documents that enter the NSDC, and the President takes a decision to convene the Council for a certain date.

Danylov noted that there are no documents on sanctions against Poroshenko in the NSDC yet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2021, Danylov said that the National Security and Defense Council was not considering any sanctions against the former president and NSDC's first deputy secretary Oleh Hladkovskyi.

