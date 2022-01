Ukraine Must Pay IMF About USD 2.4 Billion In 2022

Ukraine must pay the IMF about USD 2.4 billion in 2022.

That follows from the data posted on the IMF official website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the current schedule, in 2022, Ukraine must pay USD 1,685.483 million special drawing rights.

In compliance with the NBU's exchange rate, it made USD 2.36 billion as of early January.

The first transaction is scheduled for February 1 in the amount of almost 43.6 million special drawing rights.

On February 4, Ukraine will have to pay 98.5 million special drawing rights more.

The largest payments are scheduled for March 11 and September 13 – 295.5 million special drawing rights each.

The last payments are scheduled for December 20 – 125 million special drawing rights.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 22, 2021, the IMF approved the completion of the first revision of the stand-by program and allocation of USD-700-million tranche to Ukraine.

Besides, the IMF prolonged the force of the program until the end of June 2022.

