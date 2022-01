Huang Wei, better known as Viya. Photo by Xinhua.

The leading livestreamer Huang Wei, better known as Viya, was fined ¥1.34 bln yuan (about $210 mln) for tax evasion, said China's taxation authority, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

Between 2019 and 2020, Huang evaded ¥643 mln in tax by concealing her personal income and falsely declaring the nature of her income while failing to pay ¥60 mln in other taxes, said a statement on the website of the State Taxation Administration.

According to the law, Huang was fined ¥1.34 bln, including tax payments and overdue fines, the statement said.