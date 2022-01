Archaeologists recently excavated six ancient tombs and discovered a batch of cultural relics in the city of Chenzhou, central China's Hunan Province, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

The provincial institute of cultural relics and archaeology said the tombs were located in the ruins of an ancient city in Linwu County, of which four date back to the Han Dynasty (202 B.C.- A.D. 220), one dates back to the Jin Dynasty (265-420), and one dates back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907).

Over 60 cultural relics were also unearthed in the tombs including pottery and bronze vessels, and silverware, some of which are women's accessories.

Experts said the tombs belonged to civilians as they were all small in scale, and a batch of unearthed artifacts believed to date back to the Han and Tang dynasties provided important clues to the research on the ancient city in Linwu.