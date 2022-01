The Ministry of Defense has begun to increase the money supply in the defense sector from medical workers.

The press service of the ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“At the end of last year, we managed to additionally increase the budget of the Ministry of Defense by UAH 2.5 billion. As I have already stressed, these funds will be channeled to the first stage of increasing monetary support in the defense sector. This issue is one of my highest priorities. On behalf of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with the government and parliament, we are looking for solutions. Increasing payments for medical workers is the first step. Until the end of the month, within the first stage of the increase, there will be a number of such sectoral steps. The strategic benchmark is defined in the Presidential Decree, now a model of systemic reform of monetary allowances is being worked out, which will be synchronized with the personnel reform in the defense sector," Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.

Besides, he said that the ministry's goal is to launch these reforms in 2023.

Over the course of 2022, it will take gradual steps to ensure that the monetary support of the military is worthy and competitive in the economy as a whole.

Solutions have already been worked out for several military specialties that require special training and qualifications.

In particular, in 2022, UAH 527.9 million will be allocated to increase the pay for military doctors.

UAH 88.6 million are provided for increased payments to civilian medical workers in military positions.

To increase the salaries of civilian doctors in non-military positions in the system of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces, more than UAH 400 million have been allocated.

A doctor in the army from January 1 will receive "in his hands" from UAH 20,000.

Specialists with basic and incomplete higher medical education - from UAH 13,500.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 10, the Ministry of Defense intended to ensure the optimal format for the revaccination of the military and the creation of electronic certificates.

