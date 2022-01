The Cabinet of Ministers has set the maximum level of the trade markup of 10% for buckwheat, sugar, flour, milk, pasta, sunflowerseed oil and butter, eggs and chicken carcass for the period of the quarantine.

The corresponding resolution was adopted at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, January 12, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, for the period of the quarantine, the maximum level of the trade markup is set at a rate of no more than 10% of the wholesale selling price for buckwheat groats, granulated sugar, premium wheat flour, domestically produced pasta (premium vermicelli), pasteurized milk with a fat content of 2.5% (in plastic wrap), sunflowerseed oil, chicken eggs of the C1 category, poultry (chicken carcass) and butter with a fat content of 72.5%, taking into account advertising, marketing, logistics services, preparation services, taking into account processing, packaging, and other services associated with the sale to the final consumer.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers set the maximum level of the trade markup at the level of no more than 10% of the wholesale selling price for rye-wheat bread and loaf for the period of the quarantine.

The Cabinet of Ministers has limited the level of mark-up to the price of natural gas of domestic production for producers of flour, bread, milk, chicken and sunflowerseed oil.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food has approved a list of 6,803 producers of socially important products that will be able to buy domestically produced natural gas with a limited margin of 25%.

The All-Ukrainian Association of Bakers predicts interruptions in bread production due to rising gas prices.

The Ukrkondprom association predicts that a number of confectionery enterprises will stop working due to the rise in natural gas prices since January.

The Union of Dairy Enterprises of Ukraine claims that the rise in natural gas prices may lead to a halt in the work of the dairy industry.

