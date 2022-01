Farmers pick Hami melons in Foluo Town of Ledong County, south China's Hainan Province. Photo by Xinhua/Yang Guanyu.

The Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) unveiled the country's 10 most significant advances in the field of agricultural sciences in 2021. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

A study on the prevention and control of bemisia tabaci topped the list. The study revealed how the insect overcomes the defenses of its host, providing new ideas for the development of precise green control technology for bemisia tabaci.

In another study, researchers cultivated the first generation of hybrid potatoes designed using genomic big data.

Other key advances include studies on methane production, cotton fiber quality improvement, the construction of a crop yield estimation system, and the mass production of biofuels.

The list was released at the annual CAAS work conference.