Finance Ministry Begins Selection Of Projects Under Agreement Between Ukraine And EIB For EUR 340 Million For

The Ministry of Finance has started the selection of projects within the framework of the agreement "Program for the restoration of Ukraine" between Ukraine and the European Investment Bank (EIB) in the amount of EUR 340 million.

The funds from this program will be used for the reconstruction of critical social infrastructure, in particular for the reconstruction, construction and energy efficiency of housing, schools, health care facilities and social centers.

Besides, the funds can be used to restore and reconstruct bridges and roads of local and regional significance, urban transport infrastructure, and to replace the destroyed urban transport infrastructure, as well as to ensure the restoration and reconstruction of water supply, drainage and district heating.

The program covers Donetsk and Luhansk regions (the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine), adjacent to them Dnipro, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Kherson, as well as Kyiv, Odesa, and Poltava regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, the EIB invested over a billion euros in Ukraine.

