The remains of a city gate were discovered at the Yanshi ruins from the Shang Dynasty (1,600 BC-1,046 BC) in central China's Henan Province. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The ruins, discovered by archaeologists in 1983, used to be an ancient city covering about 2 square km and was built in three layers – the big city, the small city and the city palace.

According to archaeologists, the doorway is only 3.2 meters wide, which was designed as such to defend against invaders. There was a covered channel under the gate, with stone slabs above it for people to walk through.

