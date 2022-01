The Ministry of Health plans to vaccinate 70% of the adult population by late 2022.

Deputy Minister of Health, Senior Medical Officer Ihor Kuzin said this in an interview with BBC News Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, according to scientific research, the coronavirus vaccine protects against severe illness and death.

He also noted that the number of deaths in 2022 from the coronavirus will depend on the pace of the vaccination campaign.

“We have quite ambitious vaccination plans - at least 70% of the adult population by late 2022,” he said.

Kuzin noted that the Ministry of Health does not expect 2022 to be worse than 2021 in terms of the number of new cases or the number of deaths.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of December 31, 2021, 44.1% of the adult population have completed the full course of vaccination against COVID-19.

In October 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers confirmed its intention to vaccinate 70% of the adult population by late 2021.

In February 2021, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine intends to vaccinate 50% of the population in 2021 - early 2022.

On January 10, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 5,429 over January 9 to 3,709,871, and the number of deaths increased by 219 over January 9 to 97,544; at the same time, the number of new cases rose 2.8 times, and the number of new deaths rose 2.5 times.

According to the report, as of the morning of January 11, a total of 3,709,871 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 97,544 deaths; 3,522,547 had recovered.

On January 10, a total of 5,429 new disease cases were recorded, 219 people died, and 7,761 people recovered.

Therefore, as of January 10, the number of newly infected people was higher than that of those who recovered (5,429 vs 7,761).

At the same time, on January 10, a total of 915 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, up 14% over January 9.

