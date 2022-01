Health Ministry Plans To Consider Possibility Of Vaccination Against COVID-19 For Children From 5Y From April

The Ministry of Health plans to consider the possibility of vaccination against COVID-19 for children from 5 years from April.

Deputy Minister of Health, Senior Medical Officer Ihor Kuzin said this in an interview with BBC News Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the experience of other countries where vaccinations are already carried out shows that it is safe to vaccinate children from 5 years, that thanks to vaccinations against covid premature mortality is prevented, especially against the background of severe somatic diseases; prevent outbreaks in organized teams.

Also, according to him, yet there have not yet been the recommendations of the European technical group of experts on vaccinations of children from 5 years, that is, at the European level such an issue has not been considered.

"We plan to consider vaccination of children from 5 years approximately from April," Kuzin said.

He noted that children are vaccinated only at the request of parents, about 140,000 children from 12 to 18 years old have already been vaccinated.

The Senior Medical Officer added that the incidence of adverse events after immunization of children is not higher than among adults, that is, nothing unusual has been recorded.

"If a child has concomitant diseases - cancers, asthma, cardiovascular, then I would advise getting vaccinated. Because the course of coronavirus in such a child can be difficult. If the child is healthy, then the decision will depend on how often this child visits organized collectives," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is introducing a booster dose against COVID-19 for people over 18 years, with preference given to Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, regardless of which vaccine the person was previously vaccinated with.

Kuzin said that an additional dose of the coronavirus vaccine does not extend the validity of the COVID certificate, and the booster dose increases it by 270 days.

In January, Ukraine introduced a booster dose against COVID-19 with Moderna or Pfizer vaccines for people over 60, six months after the second dose.

In late December 2021, Ukraine introduced a booster dose against COVID-19 with Moderna or Pfizer vaccines for medical workers and employees of residential homes.

In December, the national coronavirus vaccination plan was fulfilled by 43.5%.

On January 10, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 5,429 over January 9 to 3,709,871, and the number of deaths increased by 219 over January 9 to 97,544; at the same time, the number of new cases rose 2.8 times, and the number of new deaths rose 2.5 times.

According to the report, as of the morning of January 11, a total of 3,709,871 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 97,544 deaths; 3,522,547 had recovered.

On January 10, a total of 5,429 new disease cases were recorded, 219 people died, and 7,761 people recovered.

Therefore, as of January 10, the number of newly infected people was higher than that of those who recovered (5,429 vs 7,761).

At the same time, on January 10, a total of 915 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, up 14% over January 9.

