Order To Deprive Ukrzaliznytsia Of Its License To Transport Passengers May Come Into Force On January 17

The State Transport Safety Service (Ukrtransbezpeka) informs that the order to deprive the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company of the license to transport passengers, dangerous goods and hazardous waste by rail may come into force on January 17, 2022.

This is stated in the response of Ukrtransbezpeka to the inquiry of Ukrainian News Agency.

"Order No. 1044 of December 30, 2021 comes into force on January 17, 2022, in accordance with Part 4 of Article 16 of the Law of Ukraine "On Licensing of Types of Economic Activity," the response reads.

Also, according to the response, the order can be canceled if the discrepancies with the license requirements are eliminated.

"Specialists of Ukrtransbezpeka, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Ukrzaliznytsia are working to eliminate such inconsistencies," the response says.

At the same time, Ukrtransbezpeka did not specify the essence of Ukrzaliznytsia's violations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 6, chairperson of the State Transport Safety Service (Ukrtransbezpeka) Yevhen Zborovskyi said that no one was going to stop the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company, since the revealed violations would be corrected.

Earlier, Ukrtransbezpeka suspended the license of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company for the carriage of passengers, dangerous goods and hazardous waste by rail.

Ukrzaliznytsia’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) increased by 44.8% to UAH 12.6 billion and its net profit amounted to UAH 227.3 million in the first 11 months of 2021.

Ukrzaliznytsia reported a net loss of UAH 11.9 billion for 2020, compared with a profit of UAH 2.988 billion in 2019.

The company’s sales revenue reduced by UAH 15.1 billion or 16.7% to UAH 75.292 billion in 2020, compared with 2019.

Ukrzaliznytsia operates the Donetsk, Lviv, Odesa, Southern, Southwestern, and Prydniprovska railways, as well as other enterprises and organizations facilitating transportation of freight and passengers.

