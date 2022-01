Provision Of Law On Publishing Of Print Media In State Language Comes Into Force On January 16

On January 16, the provision of the law "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language" on publishing of print media in the state language comes into force.

This is stated in the text of the law "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language", Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On January 16, Article 25 of the law comes into force, which regulates the use of the state language in the field of print media.

According to the law, from January 16, all print media in the national and regional spheres of distribution in Ukraine must be published in the state language.

Print media may be published in other languages, provided that simultaneously with the corresponding circulation of the publication in a foreign language, the circulation of this publication in the state language is published.

All language versions must be published under the same name, correspond to each other in content, volume and method of printing, and their issues must have the same serial numbering and be published on the same day.

At the same time, these requirements do not apply to print media that are published exclusively in the Crimean Tatar language, in other languages ​​of the indigenous peoples of Ukraine, in English, in another official language of the European Union, regardless of whether they contain texts in the state language.

However, according to Article 25 of the law, in each place of distribution of print media, print media in the state language must account for at least 50 percent.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 16, the law on the mandatory publication of 50% of books in the Ukrainian language, on the holding of concerts, show programs, cultural and entertainment events and on the demonstration of films in the Ukrainian language came into force.

