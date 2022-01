2 Men Beat And Rob TV Presenter Kulikov Near Central Civil Registration Office In Kyiv On Christmas Eve

On Christmas Eve, two men beat and robbed TV presenter Andrii Kulikov near the central civil registration office.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from the press service of the Kyiv city prosecutor's office.

The suspects were detained on January 8.

A pre-trial investigation is underway.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the prosecutor's office and police have notified Ukreximbank representatives Metsger and Pikalov of suspicion of obstruction of journalist activity.

