Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg states that NATO does not intend to compromise on Ukraine's membership in the alliance.

He announced this at a joint briefing with Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanyshyna before the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“As for membership. We repeated the decision taken at the Bucharest summit in 2008. We insist on it, we help Ukraine move towards membership by implementing reforms, by meeting NATO standards. We have clearly said that we will never make any compromises about the right of each country in Europe to choose its own path, including security mechanisms ... Ukraine and 30 NATO countries decide when Ukraine is ready for membership," he said.

Stoltenberg also noted that NATO allies are united in supporting the right of nations to choose their own path.

And he stressed that Ukraine is a valuable and long-standing NATO partner.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO commission will take place on January 10 in Brussels, and the Russia-NATO Council will discuss the situation in Ukraine on January 12.

