NACP Checked Gogilashvili For Alleged Corruption And Reliability Of Data In Declaration Before His Appointment

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) checked Aleksandr Gogilashvili for alleged corruption actions and the accuracy of the data in the declaration before his appointment to the post of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs.

This is stated in the response of the NACP to the inquiry of the Ukrainian News Agency.

The NACP reported that he had received a request from the National Civil Service Agency to conduct a special check in relation to Gogilashvili as a candidate for the post of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs.

The letter was dated September 19, 2019.

Based on the results of the consideration of the request, the NACP provided the National Civil Service Agency with information regarding the presence in the Unified State Register of persons who committed corruption or corruption-related offenses, information about the candidate, as well as the reliability of the information specified by Gogilashvili in the declaration for the last year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has opened two criminal proceedings against former Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandr Gogilashvili.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs did not organize a special check of Aleksandr Gogilashvili before being appointed to the post of deputy minister and did not check whether he had Russian citizenship.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) also did not check the alleged presence of Russian citizenship in Gogilashvili when he was appointed to the post of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs.

According to the website of the Federal Tax Service of Russia, Gogilashvili has a Russian passport and taxpayer identification number.

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Gogilashvili from the post of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs after an incident with his participation at a checkpoint in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation in Donetsk region.

Gogilashvili threatened and insulted law enforcement officers at a checkpoint in Donetsk region.

