The highest volume of exports of Ukraine in 2021 has the products of metallurgy and the agricultural sector.

The Ministry of Economy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The highest volume of exports of Ukraine in 2021 has the products of metallurgy and the agricultural sector, most of the industries of domestic production show a significant increase compared to 2020. At the end of the year, the volume of exports of base metals and products from them amounted to USD 15.98 billion, which is by 77% more than in 2020, and plant-based products – USD 15.55 billion or by 30.9% more than in 2020," the statement says.

The top five in terms of exports also reportedly include mineral products (USD 8.42 billion, up 58%), animal or vegetable fats and oils (USD 7.05 billion, up 22.6%), and mechanical, electrical equipment, machinery and mechanisms (USD 4.82 billion, 7.4% more than in the previous period).

Also, according to the report, good results were obtained by domestic exporters of finished food products (USD 3.8 billion, an increase of 13.1%), products of the chemical and related industries (USD 2.76 billion, an increase of 36.7%), timber and wood products (USD 2.01 billion, 42.6% higher than in 2020).

The statement recalls that the volume of exports of goods from Ukraine for 2021 is USD 68.24 billion, while this figure is the highest since 2012.

Previous indicators of this level Ukraine had in 2011 (USD 68.39 billion) and in 2012 (USD 68.81 billion).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, compared to 2020, Ukraine increased the export of goods by 38.7% to USD 68.24 billion.

Exports of goods in 2020 decreased compared to 2019 by 1.7% or USD 862.8 million and amounted to USD 49.2 billion.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources