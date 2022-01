Ukraine Condemns Violence In Kazakhstan And Condoles In Connection With Many Victims

Ukraine condemns the violence in Kazakhstan and condoles in connection with the many victims.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is closely following the development of the situation in the Republic of Kazakhstan. We condemn the violence that broke out in a number of Kazakhstani cities and led to numerous victims. We express our condolences in connection with the death of Kazakhstanis, with whom Ukrainians have long-standing ties of friendship and mutual respect," the statement says.

The ministry emphasized that at this critical time for the people of Kazakhstan, it is extremely important to take maximum measures to de-escalate the situation and avoid further violence, guarantee respect for human rights, and ensure the restoration of the operation of critical infrastructure and communication systems.

The ministry also took into account the deployment of foreign military forces on the territory of Kazakhstan with the dominance of the Russian contingent at the invitation of the Kazakh authorities.

"Foreign troops must respect the independence, sovereignty and national legislation of Kazakhstan and international law, and their stay must not go beyond the declared limited period," the Foreign Ministry stressed.

The ministry noted that it will continue to protect the interests of Ukrainians in Kazakhstan, in particular, to assist them in returning to Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministry recalled the recommendations for Ukrainians to stay in places of temporary residence and keep in touch with the Ukrainian embassy, ​​which will inform about possible ways to leave the country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, mass protests over the rise in prices for liquefied gas did not subside in Kazakhstan for several days.

Almaty International Airport has suspended servicing civil aircraft, as it is used for military transport aviation of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan).

A regular plane from Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan) with 33 Ukrainians landed in Kyiv on January 9.

The next flights are scheduled for January 13 and 16.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry said that against the background of the military operation of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), more than 100 Ukrainians were stuck in Kazakhstan.

Most of all - 116 - are located in Almaty.

