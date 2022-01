Former President Petro Poroshenko spent UAH 10.99 million on lawyers in December.

This is evidenced by data on significant changes in his property status, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is reported that on December 29, 2021, the politician spent UAH 10,990,059 on legal services in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko's defense intends to appeal the arrest of his property and appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested Poroshenko's property.

Earlier, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv allowed to detain Poroshenko in order to bring him to court for the election of a preventive measure in the form of detention.

He intends to return to Ukraine on January 17 to appear in court and hold a meeting with Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Security Service of Ukraine suspect the former President of high treason over his facilitating the supply of coal from the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions to Ukrainian state-owned enterprises.

