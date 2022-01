Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi dismissed Oleh Kozlovskyi from the post of deputy head of the National Police.

A representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

Kozlovskyi was dismissed by order of the minister.

The personnel change happened recently.

Besides, the information on the website of the National Police in the section Management testifies to the dismissal - Kozlovskyi is not among the authority's leadership.

The reason for the dismissal is unknown.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, Kozlovskyi declared UAH 1.3 million of salary, as well as UAH 350,000 in cash.

Kozlovskyi worked as deputy head of the National Police since 2019.

He was appointed to this position by the Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov.

