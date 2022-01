People who take part in square dancing and other activities in public spaces may face fines for the violation of China's law on the prevention and control of noise pollution, a government spokesperson said, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

"According to a draft amendment to the law, individuals or organizations who violate the law and refuse to rectify their misconducts after being warned shall be liable for fines of up to ¥1,000 (around $157) and ¥20,000, respectively", – said Yue Zhongming, spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

The draft amendment stipulates that entertainment and fitness activities in public places, including streets, public squares and parks, should be carried out in accordance with relevant noise control regulations in terms of permissible areas, time periods and noise level.