Staff member transport packages at a logistics center in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Haoran.

China's boosting e-commerce market is forecast to see sales volume of nearly $2 trln by 2025, said a report on digital megatrends released by FedEx Express, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

"China, the world's biggest e-commerce market, is embracing significant digitalization-related megatrends alongside its socio-economic growth", – said the report.

These megatrends of China's e-commerce sector are a diversified shopping experience, reinvented shopping modes, smart cities and homes, connected consumers, shifting market frontiers, sharing economy, and buying time.

"COVID-19 has been a catalyst for e-commerce growth worldwide. E-commerce is expected to grow at an average of 47% in the next five years globally. The Asian market leads the field at 51%, followed by Europe and North America", – according to the report.

"The promising outlook creates vast opportunities for logistics companies to grow", – said Kawal Preet, president of the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region at FedEx Express.

