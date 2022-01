Court Arrests House Of Poroshenko In Kozyn Of Kyiv Region

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested a house in Kozyn, which belongs to former President Petro Poroshenko, suspected of high treason.

The prosecutor's office announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The arrest was also imposed on a house in Kozyn," the source said.

Also, arrest was imposed on several apartments of Poroshenko in Kyiv and land plots in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

The prosecutor's office did not specify whether the seizure was imposed on the cars used by Poroshenko and his family, but which are owned by the European Solidarity political party.

The bank accounts of the ex-President were also arrested.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court arrested Poroshenko's property.

The court's decision was made on Thursday, January 6.

The full text of the decision will be announced on January 14.

