The Council of the Ukraine - European Union Association will hold a meeting in April.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the meeting in Kyiv, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell discussed the holding of the eighth meeting of the Council of the Ukraine-EU Association.

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine is preparing for the next meeting of the Council of the Ukraine-EU Association, where it plans to take stock of the work over the past year and discuss the implementation of the decisions of the 23rd Ukraine-EU Summit.

The Prime Minister proposed to hold a meeting of the Association Council in April this year.

Josep Borrell, for his part, confirmed the readiness of the European Union to hold the next meeting in Brussels on the specified date.

The Prime Minister noted that the key areas of work within the framework of the meeting of the Association Council for Ukraine, in particular, will be updating some annexes to the Association Agreement, measures to implement the European Green Deal, as well as joining the SEPA single payment area, which will have a positive effect on the development financial sphere.

Also during the meeting, Shmyhal and Borrell discussed strengthening security and countering Russian aggression.

Borrell stressed that the EU is and remains Ukraine's reliable partner.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, together with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, visited Donbas on Wednesday, January 5.

Borrell stressed that his visit to Ukraine is a confirmation of the full support of the European Union for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the readiness of the EU to work together with Ukraine to de-escalate the conflict.

