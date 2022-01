Poroshenko's Defense To Appeal Against Arrest Of His Property And Apply To ECHR

The defense of former President Petro Poroshenko intends to appeal the arrest of his property and apply to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the press service of the European Solidarity party.

Lawyer Ihor Holovan called the decision of the Pecherskyi court on the arrest of Poroshenko's property an absolute lawlessness and political persecution.

“We saw how they read the decision, and we know that, most likely, a flash drive was transferred. It is hardly possible to write such a list in the short time that was. We understand, and therefore we have twice rejected the judge ... We see absolute lawlessness, disregard for the rule of law, aimed exclusively at one thing - to prevent the leader of the opposition from carrying out political activities," Holovan said.

The lawyer noted that they saw a package of documents.

“About the quality of these documents - we are convinced that this is rubbish, but nevertheless this rubbish is two thick folders. There are 500 pages, or even more. And for us, having mocked our long experience as a lawyer, the judge "cut" an hour so that we could get acquainted with these documents and object. This violates the norms of the European Convention on Human Rights, which requires that a person be given sufficient time and opportunity to form a defense position. But we see why the Prosecutor General's Office, the State Bureau of Investigation, in violation of all laws, filed here, in the Pecherskyi court. Because in other courts they will not yet be provided with such happiness. Therefore, we have absolute chaos," Holovan stressed.

He also noted that Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova avoids putting her signature on such documents.

In particular, Poroshenko's charge papers were signed by her deputy, because, according to the defense, Venediktova took an annual leave of 1 day specifically for this.

So, the defense published an order, according to which Venediktova took leave on December 20, on the day Poroshenko's suspicion was served, and the duties were assigned to her deputy.

“This petition for the seizure of property, which we have now looked at in this short time, which was provided to us, must also be approved by the Prosecutor General. Has Venediktora signed this approval? Of course not. This time, this “happiness” fell onto her first deputy (Roman) Hovda. But there is no a single document where Venediktova went this time. As far as I understand, some urgent story happened again with Venediktova, and she handed over this dangerous mission to the first deputy," the lawyer added.

He believes that the authorities pedaled the consideration in the Pecherskyi court before Christmas so that people would pay less attention to it.

Holovan said that Poroshenko's side will appeal and apply to the ECHR.

“We see that they have submitted forged documents. The one who brought them here committed a criminal offense. The one who accepted it also committed an offense. Accordingly, we will raise the issue of prosecution before the international community also. We know that Portnov already under sanctions ... We will apply to the European Court of Human Rights in this regard," Holovan said.

The lawyer also emphasized the preconception of judge Bortnytska, who openly rushed and played along with the prosecutors.

"The preconception was absolutely transparent and obvious. That is, the person ran to satisfy all the whims. I do not think that the whims of the prosecutors are the whims of the Office of the President and the President personally. This is my conviction," Holovan added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested Poroshenko's property.

Earlier, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv allowed to detain Poroshenko in order to bring him to court for the election of a preventive measure in the form of detention.

He intends to return to Ukraine on January 17 to appear in court and hold a meeting with Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Security Service of Ukraine suspect the former President of high treason over his facilitating the supply of coal from the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions to Ukrainian state-owned enterprises.

