The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is ready to conduct a general or partial mobilization of troops in Ukraine if Russia launches a full-scale attack at the end of January.

The Ministry of Defense stated this in response to an information request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

Ukrainian News asked the Ministry of Defense whether a nationwide troop mobilization would be announced if Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of January and whether martial law would be declared in such a scenario.

The information agency also asked the ministry whether a scenario for the imposition of martial law was being considered.

"The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is ready to implement the supreme commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces’ decision on mobilization of troops in the country if such a decision is adopted," the ministry said in its response.

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in case of armed aggression or the threat of an attack on Ukraine, the president and supreme commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (President Volodymyr Zelenskyy) will make a decision on partial or general mobilization of troops, issue the relevant decree indicating the type, size, procedure, and deadline for mobilization of troops, and submit the decision to the parliament for approval. The parliament will make a decision within two days.

In addition, in case of armed aggression against Ukraine or the threat of an attack on the country, the president of Ukraine and supreme commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will make a decision on the introduction of martial law in Ukraine based on proposals from the National Security and Defense Council and immediately ask the parliament to approve the decision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. intelligence claims that Russia is considering attacking Ukraine on several fronts, using 175,000 troops.

First Deputy Parliament Speaker Oleksandr Kornienko has said that parliamentarians are ready to gather in the parliament’s session hall within a few hours if Russia undertakes a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said that Russia is most likely to be ready for an escalation at the end of January.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources