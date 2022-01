The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested the property of former President Petro Poroshenko, suspected of high treason.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

"The court made a decision to seize the suspect's property belonging to him by right of ownership in accordance with information from the State Register of Rights to Immovable Property and the Register of Property Rights to Immovable Property, the State Register of Mortgages, the Unified Register of Prohibitions on the Alienation of Real Estate Objects. In particular, these are real estate objects, corporate rights, etc." the statement says.

It is noted that the filing and consideration of the petition took place in compliance with all procedural rules.

Poroshenko is suspected of assisting the activities of terrorist organizations of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk "people's republics" by organizing and purchasing coal from enterprises controlled by them for state funds of Ukraine, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, putting the energy sector of Ukraine in dependence on the Russian Federation and terrorist organizations.

Thus, the economic security of the state was undermined in 2014-2015 and was deprived of opportunities for diversifying the sources of supply of energy resources.

The statement notes that, by his actions, Poroshenko also provided the Russian Federation with broader opportunities for further intervention in internal affairs and conducting subversive activities against it.

Sanctions for criminal offenses under Part 1 of Article 111 and Part 1 of Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code provide for additional punishment with or without confiscation of property.

The pre-trial investigation continues and is carried out by investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv allowed to detain Poroshenko in order to bring him to court for the election of a preventive measure in the form of detention.

He intends to return to Ukraine on January 17 to appear in court and hold a meeting with Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Security Service of Ukraine suspect the former President of high treason over his facilitating the supply of coal from the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions to Ukrainian state-owned enterprises.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources