Ukraine is introducing a booster dose against Covid-19 for people older than 18, at the same time, Moderna and Pfizer will be given a preference despite what vaccine had been taken earlier.

Health Minister Viktor Liashko has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Liashko, a booster dose is destined to increase the vaccine’s efficiency and better protection from the Omicron strain.

It is preferable to take this booster dose within 6-9 months from the second dose of a vaccine against Covid-19.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian COVID-certificates have been recognized by six more countries.

According to the report, that refers to all citizens vaccinated from the coronavirus or those who recently recovered.

On January 5, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 6,632 over January 4 to 3,689,291, and the number of deaths increased by 187 over January 4 to 96,896; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 45.1%, and the number of new deaths increased by 31.5%.

According to the report, as of the morning of January 5, a total of 3,689,291 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 96,896 deaths; 3,500,914 had recovered.

On January 5, a total of 6,632 new disease cases were recorded, 187 people died, and 9,121 people recovered.

Therefore, as of January 5, the number of newly infected people was lower than that of those who recovered (6,632 vs 9,121).

At the same time, on January 5, a total of 2,028 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, up 48.5% over January 4.

On January 4, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 4,571 over January 3 to 3,682,659, and the number of deaths increased by 273 over January 3 to 96,709; at the same time, the number of new cases increased 2.6 times, and the number of new deaths increased twice.

On January 3, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 1,746 over January 2 to 3,678,088, and the number of deaths increased by 135 over January 2 to 96,436; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 3.2%, and the number of new deaths increased by 18.4%.

