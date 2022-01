Poroshenko’s Defense: Ex-President’s Possible Detention After His Return To Ukraine Senseless

Lawyers of former president Petro Poroshenko consider it senseless to detain him after his return to Ukraine.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from one of the lawyers Ihor Holovan.

The lawyer said he was staying at court, however, the defense team had not been provided with any court decision that would instruct law enforcers to detain Poroshenko.

Besides, Poroshenko’s lawyers do not see any sense in his detention after return from abroad.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, former president Petro Poroshenko, who is suspected of high treason, said he would return to Ukraine on January 17 to come to court and have a meeting with Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova.

The politician said that on January 10-15, he will be working in Europe over protecting Ukraine from Russian aggression and supporting of democracy in Ukraine.

Poroshenko had previously promised to return to Ukraine in early January.

