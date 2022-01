Former political prisoner and filmmaker Oleh Sentsov has expressed support for the protesters in Kazakhstan.

Sentsov announced this in a Facebook post, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Kazakh protesters wasted no time and immediately began taking action. Keep it up!” he wrote.

According to media reports, mass protests have been taking place in Kazakhstan for several days due to increases in the prices of liquefied natural gas.

Prices of liquefied natural gas have more than doubled at local gasoline filling stations since the beginning of January 2022.

Clashes between protesters and police broke out in almost all the major cities in Kazakhstan on January 4.

The police are using tear gas and stun grenades against protesters and protesters are setting police cars on fire.

The government of Kazakhstan announced a reduction in the price of liquefied gas on January 4, but the protests continued.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted the government’s resignation on January 5.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry has recommended that Ukrainian citizens refrain from traveling to Kazakhstan because of the state of emergency that has been imposed in the country from January 5 to 19 due to mass protests prompted by increased gas prices.

