The Ministry of Finance fulfilled the plan for borrowing to the state budget by 86.2% and attracted UAH 602.8 billion in 2021.

This is evidenced by the data of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to operational data, actual government borrowings into the general fund of the state budget for January-December 2021 amounted to UAH 602.8 billion or 86.2% of the planned for this period.

UAH 388.3 billion were attracted from the placement of government bonds to finance the state budget, including UAH 108.9 billion in foreign currency (USD 3.1 billion and EUR 778.1 million).

Besides, government bonds were issued in the amount of UAH 1.8 billion, followed by the acquisition into state ownership in exchange for such bonds of shares of the Export Credit Agency PrJSC and in the amount of UAH 20 billion, followed by acquisition into state ownership in exchange for such bonds shares of the additional issue of the Ukrainian Financial Housing Company PJSC.

UAH 192.8 billion were raised from external sources, including:

- UAH 48.2 billion (USD 1.75 billion dollars) by placing 8-year foreign government bonds at 6.876% per annum and their additional placement with a yield of 6.30%;

- UAH 74.3 billion (SDR 1.9 billion) of general allocation of special drawing rights (SDR), approved on August 2, 2021 by the Board of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF);

- UAH 18.8 billion (SDR 0.5 billion) of receiving the second tranche of the IMF loan under the Stand-by-2020 program;

- UAH 7.5 billion (EUR 250 million) - obtaining loans from Cargill Financial Services International, In;

- UAH 18.0 billion (EUR 588.7 million) - the receipt of funds within the framework of the EU macro-financial assistance;

- UAH 0.8 billion (USD 15 million) - a loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) within the framework of the project "Modernization of the social support system for the population of Ukraine";

- UAH 1.5 billion (USD 55 million) - funds from the IBRD loan under the project "Second additional financing aimed at overcoming the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic";

- UAH 0.4 billion (USD 15 million) - funds from the IBRD loan under the project "Additional financing for the project "Modernization of the social support system for the population of Ukraine";

- UAH 0.3 billion (USD 12.4 million) - funds from the IBRD under the program "Additional financing of the project "Improving health care for people";

- UAH 9.6 billion (USD 350 million) - funds from the IBRD loan for the system project "First loan for development policy in the field of economic recovery";

- UAH 1.0 billion (USD 36.2 million) - funds from the IBRD loan under the project "Emergency response to COVID-19 and vaccination in Ukraine."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Finance fulfilled the plan for borrowing to the state budget by 78.2% and attracted UAH 478.8 billion in January-November.

