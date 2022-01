Police officers have registered an electronic petition to dismiss Interior Affairs Minister Denys Monastyrskyi.

The petition was registered on the website of the president of Ukraine on December 30, 2021, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“On behalf of the employees of the National Police and members of their families, we demand consideration of the issue of dismissing Denys Anatoliiovych Monastyrskyi from the post of Minister of Interior Affairs because he is an official who is not fighting for decent financial conditions for the employees of the National Police... He brazenly ignores appeals from employees of the ministry. Employees of the National Police are currently on the verge of survival, which could lead to a catastrophe in law enforcement in the future," the petition states.

The author of the petition is Roman Bashenko.

The petition currently has 6,885 signatures out of the 25,000 required for its consideration.

The collection of signatures in support of the petition is continuing; the authors have 85 days to collect the necessary number of signatures.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the parliament appointed Monastyrskyi as Ukraine’s Minister of Interior Affairs on July 16, 2021. Until then, he was a member of the parliament and the head of the Parliamentary Committee on Law Enforcement.

Monastyrskyi was born in Khmelnytskyi.

He headed the department of lawmaking and scientific inquiry at the Khmelnytskyi University of Management and Law.

He worked as a lawyer at Legal Consulting LLC from 2015 to 2017.

He was an aide to Member of Parliament Anton Heraschenko.

He was elected to the parliament as No. 19 on the Servant of the People party’s list of candidates for the 2019 parliamentary elections, after which he headed the Parliamentary Committee on Law Enforcement and served as a member of the National Council on Anti-Corruption Policy.

He agreed to become the Minister of Interior Affairs on July 13 after Arsen Avakov resigned from the post.

Monastyrskyi's wife works at the State Bureau of Investigation.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources