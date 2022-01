Meeting Of Ukraine-NATO Commission Will Take Place In Brussels On January 10 - Kuleba

The meeting of the Ukraine - North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Commission will take place in Brussels (Belgium) on January 10.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"No decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine. On January 10, I will be in Brussels for a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission. This is part of a large-scale diplomatic effort to curb Russian aggression," he wrote.

Earlier, in a more than 1.5-hour telephone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the U.S. support for Ukraine's proposal to hold a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO commission.

At the same time, this meeting will take place before the Russia-NATO Council, which is scheduled for January 12.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during a telephone conversation, Biden assured Zelenskyy of a "decisive response" in the case of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Another telephone conversation between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin took place on the evening of December 30.

Thus, Biden spoke with Zelenskyy only 3 days after his conversation with Putin.

Biden assured Putin that the United States did not intend to deploy offensive strike weapons in Ukraine, but once again reminded him of its readiness to impose very serious sanctions against Russia in the case of further aggression against Ukraine.

Talks between Russia and the United States are scheduled for January 10 to discuss Russia's proposals to the United States on guaranteeing NATO's eastward non-expansion.

After a previous conversation with Putin (December 7), Biden called Zelenskyy 2 days later, on December 9.

