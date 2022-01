NSDC Declines To Say Whether It Would Ban Svaty-7 TV Series Filmed By Kvartal 95 Studio Broadcasted On Russia-

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) declined to say whether it would ban the Svaty-7 TV series, which was filmed by the Kvartal 95 company and which is broadcasted on the Russia-1 TV channel, which fell under Ukrainian sanctions.

This is evidenced by the response of the National Security and Defense Council to the inquiry of the Ukrainian News Agency.

The Agency asked for information about whether the Svaty-7 TV series would be banned in Ukraine, whether the NSDC had conducted an inspection of how the series, bypassing the sanctions, got on the Russian air, and if not, whether such a check would be carried out.

Also, the Ukrainian News Agency requested information on whether the NSDC had applied to law enforcement agencies to investigate these circumstances within the framework of criminal proceedings.

"The questions of your letter do not contain a request to receive information displayed and documented by the NSDC Office of Ukraine, and therefore this letter is not a request to receive public information. At the same time, we inform you that, in accordance with Article 5 of the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions", the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine is considering the issue of applying, canceling and amending the sanctions solely at the suggestion of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the President, the Cabinet of Ministers, the National Bank and the Security Service of Ukraine," the NSDC said.

The authority added that in case of receipt of a proposal from the authorized entity on the application of sanctions, it will be submitted to the NSDC for consideration in accordance with the established procedure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state TV channel Russia-1 will broadcast the new season of the Svaty TV series, in which one of the title roles is played by the Russian actor Fyodor Dobronravov, who supported the annexation of Crimea by Russia.

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Inna Sovsun believes that the showing of the new season of the Kvartal 95 studio's TV series Svaty on the Russia-1 TV channel indicates that "money is more expensive than any principles, taking into account the interests of the state."

