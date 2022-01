Foreign Ministry Recommends Ukrainians Refrain From Traveling To Kazakhstan In Connection With Introduction Of

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) recommends Ukrainians refrain from traveling to Kazakhstan in connection with the introduction of a state of emergency from January 5 to 19 due to massive protests that began in connection with the rise in gas prices.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In connection with the introduction of a state of emergency from January 5 to January 19, 2022 in Almaty, Almaty and Mangistau regions, we recommend to refrain from arriving in Kazakhstan, and citizens that are on the territory of Kazakhstan should refrain from visiting crowded places during the state of emergency in the country," the statement says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also indicated the telephone number of the hot line of the Ukrainian Embassy in the Republic of Kazakhstan: +7 (705) 7556610.

According to media reports, for several days now, mass protests have not abated in Kazakhstan due to the rise in prices for liquefied gas.

Since January 2022, its cost at local gas stations has more than doubled.

On January 4, in almost all major cities of Kazakhstan, clashes took place between protesters and the police, special forces, and the military.

The police use special equipment (gas and stun grenades) against the demonstrators, the protesters set fire to police cars.

On the same day, January 4, the government of Kazakhstan announced a reduction in the price of liquefied gas, but the protests continued.

On January 5, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted the resignation of the government.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities Andrii Herus says that Russia has stopped the transit of thermal coal from Kazakhstan to Ukraine.

