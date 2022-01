In 2021, the general fund of the state budget was executed with a deficit of UAH 166.8 billion, while the list for the reporting period amounted to UAH 220.9 billion.

This is evidenced by the data of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to operational data, in 2021 the general fund of the state budget received UAH 1,084.1 billion, the list was fulfilled by 102.8% or +UAH 30.0 billion.

For payments, the payment of which to the budget is controlled by the State Tax Service (STS), revenues amounted to UAH 614.4 billion, the list was fulfilled by 103.1% (+UAH 18.4 billion), including for basic payments:

- personal income tax and military duty - UAH 137.6 billion;

- corporate income tax - UAH 147.8 billion;

- rent for the use of mineral resources - UAH 53.5 billion;

- excise tax on goods produced in Ukraine - UAH 68.7 billion;

- value added tax - UAH 155.8 billion (collected UAH 315.5 billion, reimbursed UAH 159.7 billion).

In 2021, receipts to the general fund of the state budget of payments, the payment of which to the budget is controlled by the State Customs Service, amounted to UAH 409.3 billion, the fulfillment of the plan - 103.2% (+UAH 12.6 billion).

Of the total amount of receipts, UAH 380.3 billion came in the form of value added tax, UAH 26.6 billion - in import duties.

Of this amount, UAH 99.9 billion (UAH 49.7 billion in tax payments and UAH 45.5 billion in customs) came in the last month of 2021.

The receipts of the single contribution for compulsory state social insurance to the Pension Fund and social insurance funds for 2021 amounted to UAH 349 billion, which is by UAH 10.7 billion exceeding the expected (planned) indicators of the STS for the corresponding period.

Of this amount, UAH 38.6 billion was received in December.

According to operational data, in 2021, expenditures on the general fund of the state budget amounted to UAH 1,257.8 billion or 98.4% of the list for the reporting period.

Financing of social spending, defense spending, debt service, subventions and subsidies to local budgets was carried out in full in accordance with the list on the basis of payment orders.

For 2021, the general fund of the state budget was executed with a deficit of UAH 166.8 billion, while the list for the reporting period was UAH 220.9 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-November, the general fund of the state budget was executed with a deficit of UAH 57.4 billion.

In January-October, the general fund of the state budget was executed with a deficit of UAH 54.5 billion.

In 2020, the Ministry of Finance attracted UAH 258.8 billion, USD 3.9 billion and EUR 845 million to the state budget through the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

