Finance Ministry Increases Number Of Banks For Making Payments To Public Sector Employees And Pensioners By 1

The Ministry of Finance has increased by one to 46 the number of banks through which the payment of pensions, cash assistance, and salaries to employees of budgetary institutions is carried out.

The Ministry of Finance has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Ministry of Finance, RwS Bank has been added to the updated list compared to the list as of January 4.

The 46 authorized banks are Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Ukrgasbank, Ukreximbank, Agroprosperis Bank, Accordbank, Accent-Bank, Alfa-Bank (Ukraine), Alliance Bank, Vostok Bank, Investment and Savings Bank, Credit Dnepr, Ukrainian Capital, Globus, Grant, Idea Bank, Industrialbank, Commercial Industrial Bank, Concord, Credit Agricole Bank, Creditvest Bank, Kredobank, Crystalbank, Bank Lviv, Megabank, MetaBank, International Investment Bank, Motor Bank, MTB Bank, OTP Bank, Pivdennyi, Piraeus Bank MKB, Polycombank, Poltava Bank, Pravex Bank, ProCredit Bank, First Ukrainian International Bank, Radabank, Raiffeisen Bank, RwS Bank, Sky Bank, TAScombank, Ukrbudinvestbank, UkrSibbank, Universal Bank, and Unex Bank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2019, the government lifted restrictions on the list of banks through which employees of budgetary institutions can receive payments.

According to these changes, money can be received on a card of any bank, and not only where the employer has issued a "salary project"

