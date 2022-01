In the period of December 27 - January 3, coal reserves at the warehouses of the Ukrainian thermal power plants (TPPs) fell by 11.3% to 503,300 tons.

The Ukrenergo national energy company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of the morning of January 4, the total reserves of coal in the warehouses of TPPs are 503,300 tons, including gas coal - 450,400 tons, anthracite coal - 52,800 tons.

"The average daily production at TPPs compared to the previous week decreased by 8% (to 113.8 million kWh). This is a consequence of a decrease in electricity consumption on holidays. In particular, on weekdays, the average daily production of TPPs amounted to 139.3 million kWh, and on weekends - 79.8 million kWh, respectively. The maximum TPP production was on December 28 (150.3 million kWh)," the statement says.

It is noted that, in total, the share of TPPs in covering the load has not changed compared to the previous week and amounted to 23%.

As of 12 p.m. on January 4, not a single TPP or CHPP unit or building was under emergency repair, while on the morning of December 28 - four TPP power units and two buildings.

Besides, at the request of manufacturers, due to lack of fuel, 23 units and one building of TPPs and CHPPs with a total capacity of 6.85 GW cannot operate (on the morning of December 28 - 16 units of TPPs and CHPPs with a total capacity of 6.15 GW).

According to the Ministry of Energy, as of the morning of January 4, the actual coal reserves were lower than required at all 12 TPPs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the period of December 20-27, coal reserves at the warehouses of the Ukrainian TPPs rose by 21.9% to 567,500 tons.

On December 29, a ship with Colombian coal for the Centrenergo state power generating company arrived in Ukraine.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Rostyslav Shurma predicts coal reserves of at least 800,000 tons by the end of December.

