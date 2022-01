The United States Department of Defense has ordered the construction of six Mark VI patrol boats for Ukraine for USD 89.7 million.

The U.S. Department of Defense’s press service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“SAFE Boats International, Bremerton, Washington, received USD 25,556,452 with a firm fixed price to modify a previously concluded contract (N00024-21-C-2201) to implement options to build, equip, renew... two Mark VI (MK VI) patrol boats,” it was said.

Work will take place in Tacoma, Washington, and is expected to be completed by March 2026.

It is noted that this agreement is the implementation of an option to the contract issued to SAFE Boats International by the defense department on September 30, 2021 for USD 84.2 million (a little later, the manufacturing company announced an increase in cost to USD 89.7 million) for the construction of six Mark VI-type boats for Ukraine.

The new contract is to be fully funded by the U.S. government with funds allocated to Ukraine under the Building Partner Capacity (BPC) assistance programs in FY2021 with a deadline of March 2026.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, two Island-class boats arrived in Ukraine in November as part of security assistance from the U.S.

