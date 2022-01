Kyivvodokanal Tariffs For Water Supply Increase By 21.1% To UAH 16.16 Per Cubic Meter, For Drainage Increase B

From January 1, tariffs of the Kyivvodokanal utility company for centralized water supply increased by 21.1% to UAH 16.16 per cubic meter (including VAT), for centralized drainage - by 18.1% to UAH 14.22 per cubic meter (VAT included).

The corresponding decision of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities was adopted on December 22, 2021 and entered into force on January 1, 2022, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The increase in tariffs is due to:

- an increase in electric energy costs;

- an increase in heat energy costs;

- an increase in the cost of natural gas, ensuring the technological process and maintaining the working condition of fixed assets for the smooth operation of the water supply and sewerage systems.

- an increase in the costs of taxes and fees in connection with the signing by the President on December 20, 2021 of the Law "On Amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine and Other Legislative Acts of Ukraine to Ensure the Balance of Budgetary Revenues".

In general, tariffs for centralized water supply and centralized drainage increased by UAH 5 (including VAT) and totaled UAH 30.38 per cubic meter (including UAH 5.06 VAT), of which:

- centralized water supply - UAH 16.16 per cubic meter (including VAT);

- centralized drainage system - UAH 14.22 per cubic meter (including VAT).

Expenses for an average family of three people, consuming an average of 6.5 cubic meters of cold water per month will rise by UAH 32.50.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Office of the President not excludes a 10-11% increase in tariffs for some housing and utility services.

